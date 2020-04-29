Cynthia M. Allen: Blast Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's style, but his coronavirus comments make this important point

It will permanently disrupt the pursuit of the American dream for generations to come. It will impose a human cost we have yet to calculate or comprehend. And it will get deeper the longer this continues.

For many people, that’s a tradeoff they are willing to take. To this point, I have been one of them.

But I’m increasingly concerned about how my children and grandchildren will be affected by the life-altering decisions we make today.

And like most parents who want better for their children than they had themselves, I’m increasingly willing, at any personal cost, to make sacrifices and take risks to ensure that will be true.

I believe that is what Patrick was trying to say, and I suspect that coming from another person, that message would have been better received.

Many people will have to make difficult choices about how to live moving forward, and all of us will have to continue protecting ourselves and neighbors who are at higher risk.

But at some point, we will have to reopen the economy. It’s reasonable to debate when that should occur and it’s absolutely necessary to talk about the trade-offs, because there will be many.

That’s the necessary conservation Patrick is attempting to join, and for that, maybe he deserves a little more goodwill from his critics.

Cynthia M. Allen is a columnist for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Readers may send her email at cmallen@star-telegram.com.

