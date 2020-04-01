Cynthia M. Allen: Coronavirus pandemic proves how much we all need extended families

And now, with shelter-in-place orders issued, strained and broken families crippled by financial stress and without grandparents, aunts, cousins — whoever — to serve as emotional or physical buffers are beginning to erupt, leaving domestic violence shelters full and children vulnerable to abuse.

It isn’t difficult to see the vital role that healthy families play at this time. And in many cases, large, extended and curated families working together have a better chance of weathering this crisis and its aftermath.

I’m not suggesting that people should endanger relatives that might be more susceptible to illness. Minimizing human contact through social distancing beyond our nuclear families is intended to limit the spread of COVID-19.

But it seems likely, if correct precautions are taken, that even larger, multigenerational households that were living together before the virus hit could continue to do so. And much of the collateral damage and added stresses of life during a pandemic might be reduced if not alleviated by the additional eyes watching children, hands sharing work and salaries contributing to the collective good.

It is both an irony and a cruelty that in this moment, isolating ourselves with only the members of our household is the best way to ensure individual safety.

It is also proof that our long-term survival is far from certain if we continue to live this way.

Cynthia M. Allen is a columnist for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Readers may send her email at cmallen@star-telegram.com.

