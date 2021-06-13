Cynthia M. Allen: Democrats should like much of what’s in Texas voting bill

Former congressman Beto O’Rourke has tried to make hay over a provision that would empower judges to overturn election results. But that possibility would exist only if the number of illegally cast votes matched or exceeded the number necessary to change the outcome of an election, an unusual scenario.

The apoplexy around such provisions is overblown, if expected.

Republican-led election-security efforts — even mostly benign ones — are always cast as suppressive. Saying so makes for better cable TV, I suppose.

But there are elements of this bill that Democrats should overwhelmingly support, not in spite of but because of the last election cycle.

Live-streaming of vote-counting, for example, wouldn’t only provide greater transparency on the sometimes mysterious process, it would potentially allow Democrats to push-back on claims of voter fraud by giving them actual footage of what is, or is not, happening. Remember Georgia and that suitcase full of ballots?

The same is true of the voter assistance protections. Democrats worry over access for elderly and vulnerable populations that we know are susceptible to manipulation; they should enthusiastically support efforts to ensure the integrity of their votes, as well.