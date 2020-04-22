Cynthia M. Allen: First toilet paper; now baby chicks

More practically, though, chickens can provide long-term food security in otherwise uncertain times.

Eggs prices have spiked throughout the country, and some grocery stores have limited the amount shoppers can purchase.

While there’s a good chance the market will adapt, there’s a comfort in having some control over the source of your food.

That assumes, of course, if you’re a newfound chick owner, that you know how to keep them alive and healthy long enough to start providing you with eggs.

I’m no expert at chicken rearing. We’re on our second round of baby chicks; we have four laying hens that we raised from chicks last year and four babies in a brooder in our living room. But here’s a little advice from my backyard experience.

First and foremost, make sure you know your local ordinances or homeowners association rules. Some cities have prohibitions on owning roosters or limits on the number of chickens you can keep. It’s probably best to let your neighbors know your chicken plans, as well, since certain breeds can be loud.

Next, be prepared for the mess.

Like any other baby animal, chicks are an adorable novelty until they’re not.