Cynthia M. Allen: To mask, or not? How public health officials created cognitive dissonance, culture war

Another very aspirational model argues that “just 60% of people wearing masks that are 60% effective could, by itself, stop the epidemic.” That would be something.

Of course, nearly every study that promotes masks acknowledges that they must be used properly to be effective (fit correctly, washed frequently, removed the right way), and emphasizes that mask-wearing is only one strategy, not a solution in and of itself.

Unfortunately, failure to clearly and honestly communicate the benefits and limitations of masks early on — to instead use mask guidance as an opportunity to manipulate people’s behavior — has had the outcome one might expect: Masks have become a cultural flashpoint. They are a symbol of either independence from or obsequiousness to the government. And it’s getting harder to stake out a position beyond those extremes.

There’s compelling evidence on both sides of the debate: models that suggest masking at 80-90% of the population could eventually help eliminate the disease; and research that indicates how COVID-19 breaks through to the external surface of masks when infected patients cough into them. Both deserve consideration and sound assessment from a reliable arbiter.