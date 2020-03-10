Cynthia M. Allen: Voting early may not be the answer

FORT WORTH, Texas — Texas’ Super Tuesday primary revealed that there are definitely problems in the voting process that need addressing, lengthy lines in certain urban areas chief among them.

Long lines in Houston, Austin and to a lesser degree parts of Fort Worth, were at least in part because local election officials decided to dedicate machines to each of the primary political parties. Democratic turnout was greater than anticipated and polling places simply were not prepared.

Local political parties agreeing to share voting machines would mitigate this problem, and they should consider it.

But in the meantime, Tarrant County officials have suggested that more voters cast their votes early.

Unfortunately, this election is evidence of why that’s one of the problems with the process.

In theory, early voting is intended to expand access and increase turnout.

Texas provides 11 additional days to partake in that civic duty and opens early voting two weeks before Election Day. (Polls in Tarrant County and other large areas are even open on Sunday!)

Yes, access is good.