Dahleen Glanton: Justice in Breonna Taylor's death fell victim to 'law and order' politics

Nothing short of an indictment in Taylor’s death could have convinced the masses that the process was fair. So once again, the demand for justice has threatened to throw our cities into chaos.

Grand juries are supposed to be fair, but everyone knows that they often are not. Though they initially were formed to protect the public from an oppressive government, some say they have moved too far away from that mission.

In recent years, there have been calls for the United States to completely abolish grand juries, as they were in England in 1948. The Supreme Court has held that nothing in the Constitution requires the use of a grand jury.

In some cases, they have become a convenient tool for prosecutors who are too scared to make the tough decisions they were elected to make.

It’s true, as Cameron said in his news conference Wednesday, the grand jury is supposed to be independent of the prosecutor and free from outside influence. But prosecutors present their side of the events with no input from the opposing side. They only get to see and hear what the prosecutor puts in front of them.