Dahleen Glanton: So long, Aunt Jemima. Now for some real change

Most African Americans will shed no tears for Aunt Jemima. But we aren’t ready to embrace the Quaker Oats Co. and say job well done, either.

The company always knew that Aunt Jemima was a racist stereotype. That’s why it changed her image in 1968 and again in 1989 to make her appear more socially acceptable. Yet it kept using her to make money until the social climate in America shifted and blatant racist acts fell out of fashion.

The Chicago-based company announced that it is donating $5 million over the next five years to support projects in the black community. That’s a drop in the bucket for a corporation that has made billions exploiting black people with the use of a racist image.

If the company wants to have a real impact, it should open a production facility on Chicago’s West Side and commit to hiring and training chronically unemployed residents.

Much of the soul-searching occurring in the aftermath of Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police is necessary. Some of the decisions are an honest attempt to address past wrongs and promote a better understanding of how complacency enables racism.