Dana Milbank: A referendum on the legitimacy of the Supreme Court.

But Republicans tried mightily to stuff that straw man. “The pattern and practice of bigotry from members of this committee must stop,” warned Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., with no such pattern or practice in evidence.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, for his part, accused his “Democratic colleagues” of saying “they intend to pack the court with more justices.” No Democrat said anything about court-packing Monday.

And several Republicans used their opening statements to accuse Democrats of an “absolute disgrace” (Cornyn), a “freak show” (Kennedy) and a “crusade to tarnish a nominee” (Chuck Grassley, Iowa). Barrett? No, they were all talking about Brett Kavanaugh—two years ago.

The Republicans conjured these fantasies, no doubt, because the reality of this confirmation is indefensible. Republicans shut down the Senate floor because of a covid-19 outbreak that apparently began at Barrett’s nomination ceremony at the White House. But they are still pushing through, mere days before an election that Trump appears likely to lose, a nominee who Trump hopes, by his own account, will help him delegitimize the election result.