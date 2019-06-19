Notwithstanding all the excellent pre-surgery briefings by medical personnel, there is one outcome they fail to make as clear as the clear-eyed vision offered by cataract surgery. That is the reckoning one has when he gets the first look at his image in the mirror with his new eyes.
What a difference! The ravages of age become suddenly apparent when not viewed through the slightly clouded lenses now replaced with the artificial lenses that make the world seem brighter and objects clearly delineated, including the wrinkles and skin blemishes from years of sun exposure.
Nonetheless, I relish the new sight, the glasses-free view of the world, which has its own reckoning; after wearing glasses for some 60 years it is quite unnatural to see yourself without them.
Vanity aside, it’s a new world for me and millions of other aging Americans who receive this Medicare-supported gift of improved vision.
Mayo Clinic did a study reported in 2013 that estimated by 2020 the cataract caseload in the United States is expected to rise to 30 million people, up from some 22 million and an estimated cost of $6.8 billion a year at the time of the study. In general, the report said, cataract surgery on a Medicare patient costs about $3,000 per eye. A recent estimate in Better Vision Guide website put it at $3,500 per eye.
Dr. Jay Erie, a Mayo Clinic ophthalmologist, the senior author of the study, said that cataract surgery rates are rising in all age groups between 50 and 90, but “the greatest increase is in the 70- and 80-year-olds.”
Baby boomers, he noted, are working longer and have more demand on their vision. “That’s why they’re looking for surgery sooner — so that they can remain independent, remain active, continue to work.”
In recent years, I’ve experienced a gradual worsening of the glare in night driving, one of the problems associated with cataracts, a condition diagnosed a decade ago at my annual eye exam. I was advised that eventually surgery would be needed. Eventually happened this spring.
When I mentioned to my tennis partners during a doubles match that I was going to have cataract surgery I learned that I was the only one who hadn’t yet had it done ... and I’m older than most of them.
According to the National Eye Institute, more than half of Americans have either had a cataract or had cataract surgery by the time they reach age 80.
This trend to increasing number of cataract surgeries has raised the question, Dr. Erie said, about treatment costs and the resources needed to meet demand.
“Ophthalmology and ophthalmologists and patients and payers are beginning to look at ways they can weigh the visual benefits to the individual patient against the cost to society as a whole and how can we maximize the outcome and minimize the cost to society?”
As we approach the presidential election in 2020, Medicare’s future will be part of the national debate as voters examine the candidates’ proposals of the future of health care. Those 30 million residents eligible to vote and who are also candidates for cataract surgery must keep in mind that they have that stake in the future of funding for government-run Medicare.
It wouldn’t be surprising in 2020 to hear the ironic echo of the marchers in 2016 who wanted to keep government out of their Medicare.
Those of us who have already benefited must remember that, in fairness, the gift of vision should continue to be available to all who need it.
After the surgery and weeks of eye drops and cautions, I commented to Gretchen on how I’m reckoning with self image. “You still look good to me,” she says. Aw, that’s very sweet. But I take it with a grain of salt; she hasn’t had her cataract surgery yet.
