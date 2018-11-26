The late Justice Antonin Scalia, who was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom recently, was the first justice to use the familiar Yiddish word chutzpah in an opinion.
That’s just one of the facts about Justice Scalia in “Scalia Speaks, Reflections on Law, Faith, and Life Well Lived,” a collection of his speeches edited by his son.
I happened to be reading Scalia’s speeches when President Donald Trump made the posthumous award and did so with chutzpah. In presenting the medal to Scalia’s widow, Trump commented on the large family the couple had — nine children. “You were very busy, wow. Wow,” Trump joked. Then, in an aside to the audience, “I always knew I liked him.”
According to an essay in the Jewish Law website by Jack Achiezer Guggenheim, “Part of the uniqueness of Yiddish words like chutzpah is that their meaning varies depending on context and degree. In the right circumstances and to the right degree chutzpah may intimate spunk. But in the wrong situation or to an improper degree, chutzpah implies insolence.”
In this case, insolence, or rude and disrespectful behavior, fits best, especially considering the context.
Because Scalia was known as an originalist, he might not have bought the contextual definition. We’ll never know that, but we could imagine his fury at Trump’s jokey treatment of his widow.
Scalia’s reference to a Jewish word was part of his respect for Jews and Jewish tradition, according to a friend of the justice quoted in the book. And that was reflected in his speech in 1987 to the Jewish organization B’nai B’rith in Washington, D. C.
After referring to the Holocaust, Scalia noted that “in this country as well, toleration for Jews, and for other minority groups has not been a record of unremitting progress.”
Mind you, I’m reading this shortly after the attack on the Pittsburgh synagogue that killed 11 worshipers last month.
According to the Anti-Defamation League, a group that tracks and fights anti-Semitism, anti-Semitic incidents in the United States rose 57 percent in 2017 compared to the year before, the largest single-year increase on record since the ADL started keeping track in 1979.
The ADL concluded in an analysis of anti-Semitic harassment online: “The online public sphere — now a primary arena for communication about American politics — has become progressively unhospitable for Jewish Americans. Prior to the election of President Donald Trump, anti-Semitic harassment and attacks were rare and unexpected, even for Jewish Americans who were prominently situated in the public eye. Following his election, anti-Semitism has become normalized and harassment is a daily occurrence.”
In his speech to B’nai B’rith, Scalia quoted George Washington’s Letter to the Hebrew Congregation in Newport, Rhode Island, in 1790. Introducing it, Scalia said, “Every American — and especially every American Jew— should be (aware of it) because it demonstrates what a spirit of toleration animated the beginnings of our nation.”
In part, the letter from President Washington reads: “May the children of the Stock of Abraham, who dwell in this land, continue to merit and enjoy the good will of the other inhabitants, while everyone shall sit in safety under his own vine and fig tree, and there shall be none to make him afraid.”
Scalia added that “one wonders if some later presidents, after the era of the Know-Nothings in the mid-nineteenth century, would have written such a letter. I doubt it.” He warned of constant struggle and that “backsliding is possible.”
Justice Scalia calls us to return to the first president’s “spirit of toleration” that “animated the beginnings of our nation.” A bit of posthumous originalist chutzpah — the good kind.
