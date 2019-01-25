Talk of climate change heated up recently with a flurry of reports and calls for action that will feed a growing national recognition of the effects of climate change.
According to a survey late in 2018, some 73 percent of Americans said that global warming is personally important to them, a 9 percentage-point increase since last March.
“A majority of Americans are worried about harm from extreme events in their local area including extreme heat (61 percent), flooding (61 percent), droughts (58 percent), and/or water shortages (51 percent), according to the Yale Program on Climate Change Communications, one of the sponsors of the survey.
The recent reports include the Department of Defense assessment that 79 military bases are vulnerable to increasingly severe weather seen as part of climate change effects. The report repeated the department’s assertion that climate change is a national security threat.
And a host of the nation’s leading economists, including four former Federal Reserve chairs, on Jan. 16 called for enacting a plan to tax carbon dioxide emissions and return the funds to taxpayers as the immediate action needed to fight climate change.
In other recent reports, scientists warned that oceans are warming faster than earlier estimates. And Greenland’s rapid ice melt may increase sea-levels, also affected by rapid ice melting in the Arctic and Antarctica, within the next two decades.
Meanwhile, north of Sparta, Maria and Lennie Lichter are paying for damage to their land from the flash floods after intense rainstorms the last two years. They fear that with climate change the intense storms may be the new normal.
Maria said in an interview earlier this winter that she told the excavator who repaired their driveway after the floods that she was including money in their budget for his services in the future. The Lichters are one of the thousands of Wisconsin families who have felt the impact of climate change on their pocket books.
Close to home and far away, the world’s attention is turning with growing urgency to how to face the challenges of climate change.
Still, though, the Trump administration remains unmoved by the evidence, and boosts support for burning fossil fuels, one of the main contributors to the greenhouse gas emissions that warm the planet.
Former Gov. Scott Walker wasn’t much help either, refusing to take leadership on climate change with advances in alternative energy and choosing natural resources officials who downplayed the importance of climate change.
With all that’s at stake for our grandchildren — for the kind of world in which they will raise children — I was eager to hear what Gov. Tony Evers would say about climate change in his first state of the state message Jan. 22.
To my great disappointment, Evers made no mention of climate change in his speech although climate change has much to do with the state of the state, including damage to infrastructure from intense storms and a host of other effects outlined by the Wisconsin Initiative on Climate Change Impacts, a neglected asset housed at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
At a minimum, and recognizing the resistance climate action will probably face in the Republican-controlled Legislature, I expected the new governor to say Wisconsin would join the alliance of governors who have committed to do what they can to make progress toward the goals of the Paris Agreement even though President Trump is withdrawing from the accord.
Here’s what 17 bipartisan governors said of its “core principles” in announcing the U.S. Climate Alliance last year: States should continue to lead on climate change, recognizing climate change “presents a serious threat to the environment and our residents, communities, and economy.”
Through state level climate action, the alliance members can grow clean energy economies and create new jobs, while reducing air pollution, improving public health and building more resilient communities. “Despite the U.S. federal government’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, alliance members are committed to supporting the international agreement, and are pursuing aggressive climate action to make progress toward its goals.”
Evers said during the election campaign that he would join the governors in their efforts on climate change. He should follow through on that by adding climate change to the list of priorities he outlined in his speech.
The state of the state will not be good until Wisconsin builds resilient communities and contributes to the world’s efforts to reduce the carbon emissions that are driving global warming.
