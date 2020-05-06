Dave Skoloda: It's time to tackle climate policy

Among the casualties of the battle against COVID-19 is the understandable loss of focus on another huge threat to our long-term well-being — climate change.
As someone drily commented during the online Earth Day program, there will likely be a vaccine to guard against the coronavirus in time, but there will be no vaccine to protect against the ravages of climate change.
In a way, the American experience with the virus should enhance our understanding of consequences for not acting when a threat to public welfare is apparent.
That was the case with the slow response to the virus and it certainly has been how we have fallen so far behind in a response to dangers inherent in the warming of the planet.
The imminent threat of widespread fatalities posed by COVID-19 demanded urgent action disruptive to daily life everywhere.
Climate change is also disrupting lives with floods, violent weather and wildfires, all associated with climate change, but the death threat is not seen in the same way that gave incentive and courage to act against COVID-19.
It takes political courage to support disruption when a threat to life does not seem immediate but disruptive change is needed.
So here’s a way to measure where political courage has been demonstrated using a key indicator of how states have responded to the need to reduce carbon dioxide, the major driver of the dangerous warming of the world.
Compare Minnesota and Wisconsin, for example.
Minnesota recently cited its progress in reducing electricity-sector carbon emissions 14 percent last year with coal’s contribution down to 32 percent in 2019 from 38 percent in 2018.
And zero-carbon energy sources accounted for nearly half of Minnesota’s power and renewables for 84 percent of new electricity generation capacity. Wisconsin still gets 49 percent of its electrical power from coal-fired plants. Minnesota is ranked eighth among the 50 states for overall energy-efficiency programs by the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy. Wisconsin is 25th.
The Environmental Law and Policy Center, a public interest group that works on environmental progress and economic development in the Midwest, cited a “lull” in legislative updates on energy policy during the years of the Walker administration in explaining how Wisconsin has fallen behind: In 1999, the Wisconsin Legislature set minimum standards for the generation of renewable electricity by utilities at about 10% statewide by 2015. Wisconsin met the requirement two years early and some utilities have even built more renewable energy capacity as costs have fallen, but the Legislature has not updated the renewable energy standard to keep up with this progress “and Wisconsin’s renewable power generation has fallen behind neighboring states.”
Minnesota’s standard is to reach 27 percent renewable energy by 2030. Meanwhile, California aims for 60 percent, New York, 70 percent, Vermont, 71 percent and Nevada and New Mexico 50 percent.
The Environmental Law and Policy Center notes that “Governor Tony Evers has announced an ambitious new goal to reach all carbon-free electricity by 2050, but the state needs strong policies to get there. Reaching this goal requires allowing and supporting numerous approaches to clean energy such as community (shared) renewable energy, programs for low-income access, innovative financing like third-party ownership and more.”
But he needs legislative action to get there and how likely is that given the continuing Republican control of the Legislature in Wisconsin?
How can that be? It’s just common sense, a conservative view in my thinking, that Wisconsin is shipping money out of state to buy coal when it could generate its electricity with native sources: sunshine and wind.
The American Wind Energy Association says that Wisconsin wind power grew at one-third the national rate from 2009 to 2018 “amid a policy environment less favorable to renewable energy.”
That’s even though Wisconsin is a national leader in wind-related manufacturing with some 208 companies engaged in wind energy industry supply chain. And the ELPC reports that wind- and solar-related companies have created some 5,500 Wisconsin jobs — without Foxconn-scale subsidy.
The ELPC 2020 report acknowledges the large-scale solar projects approved in the past year by the Public Service Commission, “but Wisconsinites should be able to get into the solar market at any scale. The state still lacks policies to support the growth of small-scale solar owned by small businesses or residents. Again, updated policies could truly launch Wisconsin into a leadership position for the Midwest clean energy market.”
That’s the challenge ahead that needs urgent attention by the Legislature.
Major advances in policy have been achieved in the wake of previous national emergencies — the Great Depression, World War II and the environmental crises of the 1960s.
COVID-19 aftermath may be such a time. The state Supreme Court election suggests the winds of change are blowing in Wisconsin. It would be foolish not to exploit their power.
Dave Skoloda of La Crosse is a longtime award-winning journalist.
