Bipartisan approval of a major land conservation bill recently cast a ray of of light bright as a prairie sunrise into the gridlock gloom of the U.S. Senate.
The senators seemed almost giddy that they had achieved such a thing, a 92-8 tribute to public support of conservation, a measure that includes s million acres of wilderness designations and a permanent authorization of the Land and Water Conservation Fund, a major source of land conservation funding. Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson was an exception to the post-vote happiness; he was one of the eight nay votes.
Johnson aside, Wisconsinites can view the pro-conservation vote with particular satisfaction because of the contribution toward a national land ethic made by Aldo Leopold, Wisconsin’s conservation pioneer.
He came to Wisconsin after years with the Forest Service in the southwest where he began his professional career as a forester and later advocated for wildlife management and wilderness designation. The nation’s first designated wilderness in 1924, the Gila, was a result of his efforts. He later came to the University of Wisconsin and became chair of a game management department, the first in the nation, and published the first textbook in wildlife management.
Leopold would likely view the Senate’s action favorably, but, according to an essay he wrote in 1949 titled “The Land Ethic,” the Senate’s action would be but another step in the slow evolution of the land ethic that he advocated.
He wrote: “I have purposely presented the land ethic as a product of social evolution because nothing so important as an ethic is ever ‘written.’” Leopold believed that a land ethic — the love and respect of the land, the entire biotic community — must be as firmly part of the hearts and minds of the people as, for example, the Golden Rule is in the ethical relations of people to people.
He said, “The ‘key-log’ which must be moved to release the evolutionary process for an ethic is simply this: quit thinking about decent land-use as solely an economic problem. Examine each question in terms of what is ethically and esthetically right, as well as what is economically expedient. A thing is right when it tends to preserve the integrity, stability and beauty of the biotic community. It is wrong when it tends otherwise.”
Though he supported a role for government in conservation such as the Senate’s bill, S.47, that now awaits House action and approval by the president, Leopold offered the following concern still relevant seven decades later:
“There is a clear tendency in American conservation to relegate to government all necessary jobs that private landowners fail to perform. Government ownership, operation, subsidy or regulation is now widely prevalent in forestry, range management, soil and watershed management, park and wilderness conservation, fisheries management and migratory bird management, with more to come. Most of this growth in governmental conservation is proper and logical, some of it is inevitable. That I imply no disapproval of it is implicit in the fact that I have spent most of my life working for it. Nevertheless the question arises: What is the ultimate magnitude of the enterprise? Will the tax base carry its eventual ramifications? At what point will governmental conservation, like the mastodon, become handicapped by its own dimensions? The answer, if there is any, seems to be in a land ethic, or some other force which assigns more obligation to the private landowner.”
Private land owners have stepped up since that writing in the growth of the nation’s land trust movement, which allows land owners to voluntarily protect their lands from development, another sign of the evolution of Leopold’s land ethic.
The Senate’s action coincides with Wisconsin’s annual tribute to Leopold’s work and enduring principles. Since 2004, the state has set aside the first weekend in March as Aldo Leopold Weekend — yet another sign of the evolution of Leopold’s wish that “When we see land as a community to which we belong we may begin to treat it with love and respect.”
