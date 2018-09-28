There's a wild wood turtle named Sarge in the Driftless Area, a poster-critter candidate for efforts to protect the Endangered Species Act from changes being proposed by the Trump administration.
He was named by the people who found him on their property along one of the state's premier cold-water trout streams.
Wood turtles are a threatened species in Wisconsin and have been recommended for endangered status, the highest offered under the federal act.
The Center for Biological Diversity petitioned the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for endangered status for wood turtles and more than 50 other amphibians and reptiles in July 2012 "because habitat loss and other factors are threatening them with extinction."
Sarge is a survivor and his military moniker may be inspired by his scars -- a chunk broken from his shell probably hit by farm equipment and front feet gnawed off, probably by a raccoon or other predator.
But Sarge and others of his species face broader threats in their battle for survival as a species, among them the threat of being stolen by humans for sale in the pet trade.
Sarge and his kin have a keeled carapace or shell, a deeply sculptured or chiseled pattern with a ridge or keel running front to back. That and bright orange coloring on its body make the wood turtle an attractive pet to some.
That's why Sarge's location is being kept confidential at the request of the land owners who found him about six years ago on a trail near the river.
They have located him there twice more, but not so far this year.
Wood turtles can live up to 50 years, so there is a chance the two of them, both retired with scientific backgrounds, will see him again next year or the next. They photograph the distinctive markings on the wood turtle's underside, measure and keep track of the location of the turtles they find -- three of them so far that they named after finding them a second time.
The center making the petition for endangered status was informed in 2015 that the wood turtle may qualify. But there has been no progress on the designation, according to a phone interview with Mollie Matteson, a senior scientist with the center.
So while the need for protection remains, the federal government under President Trump is moving toward less, not more, protection for endangered species. Changes may include:
Economic factors being considered when the status of a species is reviewed and how critical habitat designations are made could ignore a species' historic habitat that is currently unoccupied by that species. The latter may be particularly problematic for wood turtles because they are hard to locate; Sarge's patrons are training their black lab to point on turtles as a way to confirm their presence in the habitat.
The biggest threat to wood turtles, according to environmental agency websites, is fragmentation and destruction of habitat. So a key conservation goal is maintaining a buffer strip of natural vegetation (minimum of 100 feet) along the banks of streams and rivers to protect wood turtle habitat. That will also help improve the water quality of the stream. But that can impose unpopular restrictions on development or agriculture along the streams. Hence there is economic pressure to reduce restrictions associated with endangered species protections. The same dynamic is true in proposals for protection of other species. The fight over protections for the greater sage grouse that affect energy projects come to mind.
Sarge is fortunate to live in an area where the trout stream, like many in the Driftless, has protected lands adjacent. Also, land along streams that may host wood turtles may be farmed according to agricultural practices that allow a buffer of natural vegetation along the stream. But others are not and the future of wood turtles and other threatened or endangered species is still in question due to habitat fragmentation and other issues that the Endangered Species Act addresses.
Brett Hartl, government affairs director at the Center for Biological Diversity, was quoted in reaction to proposed changes in the Endangered Species Act: "If these regulations had been in place in the 1970s, the bald eagle and the gray whale would be extinct today." Federal officials counter that they are only making the act more efficient and are reducing the "burden" of regulation without harming species.
That dispute will continue as the rules are put out for public comment and while Sarge overwinters under the river ice, oblivious to the possible shift in the fortunes of wood turtles and the thousands (by some estimates 14,000 to 35,000) of endangered species in the United States.
This is how the World Wildlife Fund sees what's at stake: "The Earth’s natural assets are made up of plants, animals, land, water, the atmosphere and humans. Together we all form part of the planet’s ecosystems, which means if there is a biodiversity crisis, our health and livelihoods are at risk too."
Saving Sarge is about saving all of us.
