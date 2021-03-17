Dave Skoloda: Steps in right direction, but short of '21st Century New Deal'

When David Riemer came to La Crosse a year ago to introduce his new book about the need for an updated New Deal, it seemed pretty unlikely that there would be much political support for a surge in government action such as that conjured by President Franklin D. Roosevelt to bring the country out of the Great Depression.

Yet here we are a year later in the wake of economic ruin of the COVID-19 pandemic and one of Joe Biden’s first actions as president was to create a Civilian Conservation Corps that mirrors FDR’s CCC. And Congress has approved for Biden’s signature a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill described as one of the biggest progressive government actions ever. For comparison, the New Deal spending was $821.1 billion in 2021 dollars.

What’s happened? I asked Riemer in a phone call recently. He lives in Milwaukee where he is a senior fellow at the Community Advocates Public Policy Institute. Riemer has held legal, budget, and policymaking positions with a former mayor of Milwaukee, two former governors of Wisconsin and the late Sen. Edward Kennedy.