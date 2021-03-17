Dave Skoloda: Steps in right direction, but short of '21st Century New Deal'

When David Riemer came to La Crosse a year ago to introduce his new book about the need for an updated New Deal, it seemed pretty unlikely that there would be much political support for a surge in government action such as that conjured by President Franklin D. Roosevelt to bring the country out of the Great Depression.
Yet here we are a year later in the wake of economic ruin of the COVID-19 pandemic and one of Joe Biden’s first actions as president was to create a Civilian Conservation Corps that mirrors FDR’s CCC. And Congress has approved for Biden’s signature a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill described as one of the biggest progressive government actions ever. For comparison, the New Deal spending was $821.1 billion in 2021 dollars.
What’s happened? I asked Riemer in a phone call recently. He lives in Milwaukee where he is a senior fellow at the Community Advocates Public Policy Institute. Riemer has held legal, budget, and policymaking positions with a former mayor of Milwaukee, two former governors of Wisconsin and the late Sen. Edward Kennedy.
Riemer said that he was in La Crosse just as the pandemic was beginning. His subsequent plans for book events were all canceled. Ironically, he said, the pandemic that ended his book tour also made him available to work with a group of descendants of FDR cabinet members. They examined how to update the New Deal much as Riemer had proposed in his book. The pandemic’s disruption had created one of those “unique moments” for advocates of reform “to go further and faster,” as he put it in his book.
The descendants included James Roosevelt, Jr., grandson of President Franklin D. Roosevelt and First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt; June Hopkins, granddaughter of Harry Hopkins, WPA Administrator and Secretary of Commerce; Tom Perkins Coggeshall, grandson of Frances Perkins, Secretary of Labor; Henry Scott Wallace, grandson of Henry A. Wallace, Vice President, and Secretary of Agriculture; and Harold M. Ickes, son of Harold L. Ickes, Secretary of the Interior.
Riemer said he was ghost writer for a letter the group sent to Biden in June that included this: “With the worst inequality we’ve seen in nearly a century, it is once again time to pull our nation back from the jaws of unchecked capitalism and hands-off government. Now, more than ever, the federal government must be on the side of ordinary people. Americans are ready for a 21st Century New Deal. Without one, we fear we will lose forever America’s promise of equal opportunity and prosperity.”
Riemer said the payments to citizens already passed by Congress and the Biden proposal for pandemic relief are steps in the right direction. But he believes the key part of the descendants’ recommendation is to create transitional jobs.
“The new program would offer temporary jobs and invaluable experience to unemployed and underemployed adults until they are able to move into the regular economy, in areas like public health (contact tracing), clean energy (like solar, wind, and building retrofits for energy efficiency), and infrastructure (from potholes to broadband to high-speed rail). Jobs bills like this have already been introduced in Congress and will benefit our entire society — not just the workers.”
With the thin majority in the Senate, the prospects for many of the reforms the group advocated in health insurance, minimum wage increase, paid leave and child care, voter rights, taxes and environmental stewardship will be difficult to achieve. But, as it was with the New Deal, compromise and piecemeal reforms may have to do.
That’s how he framed it in the book. He advocates phasing out subsidies that manipulate markets and means-tested welfare programs, using the billions of dollars spent on those measures to finance the economic security programs such as transitional jobs. He also advocates enhancing market regulation with stronger safeguards for workers, consumers and investors.
Riemer writes that it is essential that the benefits of an updated New Deal would outweigh its costs. And being the policy wonk that he is, he provides the numbers to demonstrate that it can work that way. The details, including an appendix on how budgets would change under the reforms, are in his book “Putting Government in Its Place: The case for a New Deal 3.0.”
Whether the post-pandemic recovery represents the opportunity for major reforms remains to be seen. In an experimental and pragmatic approach, “Roosevelt frequently compromised, often accepted partial measures, at times changed his mind, and occasionally backtracked.”
Riemer said that Roosevelt would have been impatient with the current pace of change in reforming American government. “His byword was ‘action, and action now.’ If alive today, FDR would demand action again.”