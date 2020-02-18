* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

David R. Riemer is the author of the newly published book, “Putting Government In Its Place: The Case for a New Deal 3.0.” He will speak about the book in La Crosse Feb. 21.