No matter which Democrat emerges to challenge Donald Trump, voters’ choices for the next U.S. president will hinge on dozens of differences in personality, demeanor and specific issues.
But the big question will be hiding in plain sight. What should be the federal government’s overall role in our economy and society?
Should government correct for the shortcomings of the labor market, or let the labor market deliver whatever it delivers?
Should government impose new rules and fees to safeguard the environment, workers, consumers and investors? Or should it roll back regulations that limit the freedom of farmers, manufacturers and other businesses?
We need to go back 80 years to the New Deal to come to grips with the question: What should the federal government do?
Before President Franklin Roosevelt took office in 1933, the answer was: Very little.
But responding to the Great Depression, FDR and his New Deal allies — most prominently Frances Perkins and Harry Hopkins — created four new clusters of domestic policy. During the next eight decades, those policy clusters — broad-based economic security guarantees; means-tested welfare programs; market regulation; and market manipulation — underwent extensive revision, shaping what I call the New Deal “settlement.”
The model worked fairly well after World War II when the U.S. dominated the world economy and technology remained generally benign. But since the 1970s, the New Deal settlement has sputtered in the face of rising international competition and highly disruptive technology.
After 1973, the poverty rate stopped falling. Men’s median earnings flatlined. Median family income barely rose. The prior decline in the uninsured also hit a wall. Obamacare produced a one-time drop, but that is now reversing.
Meanwhile, new environmental threats emerged. Carbon dioxide emissions worsen the climate emergency year by year. Tainted water sickens people in small towns, suburbs and cities alike.
Admit it or not, the New Deal settlement has major shortcomings. To fix them, we need what Franklin Roosevelt called “a complete change of concept” in the functions of government.
To start, the U.S. should expand and improve policies that make work available and make work pay. This means:
- Offering unemployed and underemployed Americans fallback Transitional Jobs if they cannot find 40 hours of paid work in the regular economy.
- Raising the minimum wage to $10 per hour, then quickly to $12 per hour.
- Strengthening how we supplement earnings so full-time work always yields an income way above the poverty line.
- Making it easier to form unions and bargain collectively.
Other needed economic security guarantees include paid leave, excellent child care and ensuring that adults with disabilities — as well as retired seniors — get a benefit well above the poverty line.
And there’s more. Whether health care is a right or not, it’s a necessity. Every American should have affordable and excellent health insurance, as well as long-term care insurance.
With this system of broad-based economic security guarantees in place, we should eliminate means-tested welfare programs. We’ll no longer need TANF, SNAP (Food Stamps), Medicaid and more.
Two other fundamental reforms are required. We should stop corporations from “dumping” on the environment, workers, consumers and investors.
We should also end the hundreds of billions of dollars in subsidies that government uses to manipulate the market in favor of politically preferred types of consumption and investment.
It won’t be easy. Change will be incremental. But the Bible tells us that we perish without a vision. As we proceed into the 21st century, it is essential to have a roadmap to guide us — to borrow from Abraham Lincoln — toward this nation’s next birth of freedom.
