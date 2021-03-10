Derrick F. Van Orden: Kind vote against H.R. 1280 shows lack of character

With Ron Kind’s vote against H.R. 1280, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, we have seen one of the most blatant displays of lack of character, integrity, and courage by a politician in the modern American history.

Seven months ago, Ron Kind was caught lying to all 18 of our county sheriffs when he told them on a conference call that he would not vote for the 2020 version of this bill that removed qualified immunity from our police.

He failed to mention that he had already cosponsored it, a full week before the call with our sheriffs.

This lie rightly destroyed his reputation with law enforcement and the community writ large.

In his official statement on the 2020 bill, he was quoted as saying;

“It’s clear from the millions that have marched not only in Wisconsin but across the nation, that Americans are coming together to push for real change in this country . . . I’m proud to vote for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act; we cannot allow this national outpouring of grief and demand for change to go unheard.”

He went so far as to hold a rally in La Crosse with members of the community supporting the bill.