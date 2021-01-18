E. J. Dionne: The Biden they didn't expect

But Biden was also unapologetic in stressing how much of his program will be directed toward lower-income Americans. He called for a $15 minimum wage, stressed programs to ease hunger and evictions, and embraced a variety of tax credit expansions, made “refundable” so those who pay little or no income tax can collect them. If adopted, he said, his plan “would lift 12 million Americans out of poverty and cut child poverty in half. That’s 5 million children.”

The specificity of his speech—it was a kind of mini-State of the Union address — will free Biden to give a thematic, unifying and lofty inaugural address. It was also a challenge to Republicans. With Democrats holding just 50 seats in the 100-member Senate — their majority will be secured by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote — Biden and his party may, in the end, have to resort to what is known as the “reconciliation process,” through which certain measures can pass by a simple majority rather than the typical 60 votes.