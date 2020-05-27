Eric Frydenlund: Discovering what is important

For each of us, our sense of order defined by our daily routines and expected outcomes becomes meaningless. We have grown to find meaning in family and friends, relationships once defined by hugs and handshakes that have now evolved into smiles and laughter expressed in virtual rooms.

My weekly luncheon with my childhood friends has transformed into a weekly chat on Zoom. Their friendly faces appear on screen, sometimes in disguise – anything for a laugh. At least their antics online don’t scare the waitress.

My granddaughter celebrated her fifth birthday recently, the sort of milestone that marks the transition from infanthood to childhood. She’s now one of the gang. She celebrated without the benefit of a birthday party, an injustice no child should experience. Meanwhile, my grandson took his first bike ride with his mom, chronicled by a video, the new medium of social contact.

The smiles on their faces, the kind that can light up an auditorium, cut through the pandemic like a beacon. The innocence of a smile, shared and treasured by parents and grandparents and humanity not yet cowed by adversity, gives us hope. This is important.

I built a bridge this week. My wife has been asking for a way to access some land we own on the other side of the drywash without having to navigate Himalayan foothills to get there.