Gina Barreca: How do you define 'class?'

Your family and their status must appear to have been awarded by destiny and not to have wrested or stolen from the sweat of others or from the Earth itself.

It would be a mistake to confuse class with cash. Those who inherited influence, power and money appear to have been awarded their position in life. The rest of us are still striving to make it.

Apparently, the only thing worse than not being born with class is trying to get some.

That’s because trying to do anything is frowned upon by those in positions of real privilege, since it involves expending effort, displaying ambition and accepting the possibility of failure.

This trifecta, my dear, can make one seem boisterous, obstreperous and dangerous. Uppity is tacky, tacky is to be avoided at all costs, and what can be avoided is rendered invisible. Terribly convenient, when you think about it.

So let’s think about it: How do you define “class”?

The ground rules are that we’re not simply talking about where you’ve been plopped down economically.

Those who come with property, gold and stock options trailing behind them do not necessarily have class.