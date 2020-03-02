Gina Barreca: I am afraid of some things, but not coronavirus

What I’ve also learned, from reading recent articles in the Journal of the American Medical Association about this latest outbreak — in addition to ones about pandemics throughout history archived by the U.S. National Institutes of Health’s National Library of Medicine — is that experts in the field have known for years that “it is currently impossible to predict the emergence of a future pandemic other than to strongly suspect that one will eventually occur, or to predict when or where a future pandemic will occur, what subtype it will be and what degree of morbidity and mortality it will produce.”

This last pronouncement was first published in JAMA in 2007. It sounds a great deal like Messonnier’s statement.

I also spent time reading newspapers from 1918 and 1919, when the “Great Influenza” killed more people than did World War I. More people died in a single year of this flu than in the four years when the Black Death plagued Europe.

I even watched “Contagion,” a 2011 movie that exposed me to one of my least favorite stars, Gwyneth Paltrow. It’s about a global pandemic. It should be better, and it ends with a prom (the movie, not the microbe). While the film disturbed me, it didn’t make me buy a mask.