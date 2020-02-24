Gina Barreca: The loneliness of the new mother

Anne does not seem to be undergoing postpartum depression, although one in seven new mothers will. Postpartum depression interferes with a woman’s ability to care for herself or others in her family.

All — all? — Anne is doing right now is renegotiating every aspect of her life.

I imagine all women do when they give birth.

Sherry Louise, Air Force veteran and mother of three, remembers when she was “visibly pregnant” and found that everybody noticed her and sought her out as an eager student for their own stories. “They wanted me to cross over and join the motherhood ranks.”

But once she delivered, these well-wishers deserted: “After I gave birth, it was as if I were a ghost town. It was like I was alone in an empty world, pushing my baby cart. Cars would stop on a dime so I could cross the parking lot when I was eight months pregnant. Once I had the baby, cars no longer stopped to wave me across. I was just another disheveled and leaking mom that took up too much invisible space.”

More than 100 women posted replies in answer to the question I asked about loneliness and motherhood. More than half focused on the difficulties of being recognized as people once they gave birth.