GUEST COMMENTARY: Propane fueling back to school season

Back to school season has many parents and school transportation directors figuring out the particulars of school bus stop locations and bus schedules.

It is part of the process every year, along with checking school supply lists, back to school shopping, memorizing locker combinations, figuring out class schedules and everything in between.

One thing parents rarely think about is the type of bus transporting their children to and from school every day. Reducing students’ exposure to harmful tailpipe emissions is critical not only to their health and well-being, but to that of the drivers and the residents of the communities the buses travel through each school day.

One popular alternative to traditional diesel for school bus fleets has been in use as a vehicle fuel since the 1930s—propane autogas. This sustainable, domestic transportation fuel provides a host of benefits for school districts and communities alike while supporting energy resilience and American jobs.

A study commissioned by the Propane Education and Research Council and West Virginia University in 2019 found propane autogas reduced harmful NOx emissions by 95% in city route tests when compared to diesel buses. The propane buses reduced NOx by 96% and carbon dioxide by 13% in stop and go route testing when compared to diesel buses.