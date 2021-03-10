GUEST COMMENTARY: Wisconsin is charging ahead with electric vehicles

Wisconsin Clean Cities also leads the Drive Electric Wisconsin project as part of Drive Electric USA, a partnership of U.S. Department of Energy Clean Cities coalitions working to significantly advance EV adoption in 14 states.

In addition to accelerating EV adoption, the project is working to advance innovative approaches to reduce EV market barriers. The project also plans to create a Replication Playbook that other states can use as a guide for their own programs.

We welcome outreach from any public, private or nonprofit entity interested joining our efforts.

Are EVs the answer to all of our transportation-related problems? No. Will every vehicle in the U.S. have to become electric? Not likely, but they are an important part of the solution to curbing climate change.

Tailpipe emissions account for 28% of all greenhouse gas emissions, representing the largest single source of climate change-causing pollution.

Wisconsin should be proud about its efforts to be part of the solution with projects that will support local jobs, make EVs more accessible for individual consumers and fleets alike and improve air quality for all of those who live, work and play in our state.

More information about these and other projects working to drive Wisconsin forward is available on the Wisconsin Clean Cities Website at www.wicleancities.org.

Lorrie Lisek is executive director of Wisconsin Clean Cities and president of Legacy Environmental Services. The opinions are the writer’s.

