Harry Litman: The ominous return of Bush v. Gore

Kavanaugh’s shout-out to Bush v. Gore last week came in a “shadow docket” case — Democratic National Committee v. Wisconsin State Legislature. He and the other justices vacated a federal appeals court decision that had extended a ballot deadline in Wisconsin. The case did not turn on the question of when or if the U.S. Supreme Court can intervene in a state court’s decisions about its elections, but Kavanaugh worked Rehnquist’s idea into his concurrence anyway: “The text of the Constitution,” he wrote in a footnote, “requires federal courts to ensure that state courts do not rewrite state election laws.”

The fact that Kavanaugh’s invocation of Bush v. Gore had no real relevance to the issues in Democratic National Committee v. Wisconsin suggests that it was a marker laid down by the justice. In the potentially tumultuous weeks ahead, it seems certain he would be prepared to push the court into a confrontation and a result similar to the showdown in Florida in 2000.