Heidi Stevens: Ginsburg's life is a lesson for anyone made to feel they don't belong

Along the way, she became an icon and a hero to millions. Young children dressed like her for Halloween. People had her likeness tattooed onto their bodies. The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team had an RBG jersey made for her. (“The jersey will be my favorite for the biweekly workouts that keep me in shape,” Ginsburg wrote in her thank you note to the team.)

In researching Ginsburg’s life and accomplishments after she died at age 87 on Friday, I came across this interview with the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, during which she recalled her first time arguing before the Supreme Court.

“I did not dare eat anything because I was afraid I wouldn’t keep it down,” she said. “Of course, I was very nervous. I had a first sentence written out, memorized. And then I looked up at the bench and thought, ‘Here are the most important judges in the country, maybe the world, and they have to listen to me. I have a captive audience.’ And suddenly, instead of getting nervous, I had a sense of empowerment. I knew a lot more about gender discrimination than the nine of them did.”

I love that.

I love it especially because we know about the doubts and resentments she encountered trying to enter and excel in her chosen field, despite her clear and ever-present abilities.