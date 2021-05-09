Helen Marks Dicks AARP upset at attempt to remove Evers' proposals

We at AARP Wisconsin are extremely disappointed with the actions taken Friday, April 30 by members of the state’s Joint Finance Committee.

They proposed a resolution that removes most of Gov. Tony Evers’ nearly 300 proposed state budget items without taking an appropriate amount of time to consider the testimony and online comments of thousands of Wisconsinites.

The JFC held three in-person state budget hearings, but offered only one virtual budget hearing, despite the fact that many residents are still hesitant to gather in large indoor spaces due to COVID-19 concerns. This resulted in many citizens not having an opportunity to testify other than leaving comments on the JFC’s website.

More than a thousand people made their voice heard on that site, which stopped accepting new comments as of last Friday at noon. Then just a few hours later the JFC proposed its budget resolution. We believe committee members should have taken more time to read and process the comments left by their constituents before moving forward.

Wisconsinites who took the time to share their comments with state lawmakers on budget issues of great importance to them should receive the proper respect and consideration they deserve.