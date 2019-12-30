* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen!

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Ingrid Newkirk is president of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals and co-author with Gene Stone of “Animalkind: Remarkable Discoveries About Animals and Revolutionary New Ways to Show Them Compassion;” www.PETA.org.