Ivo Daalder: Are the US and Europe destined for splitsville?

Or take the European Union. For European officialdom, the EU represents all that is positive about their recent history. By working together, sharing sovereignty and integrating their economies, Europe replaced centuries of internecine warfare with decades of prosperity and peace. For Berlin, Paris, Rome and others there is no future without the EU.

But while successive U.S. administrations have backed this European project, the tone has shifted in recent years. Just days before the Munich gathering, President Donald Trump had claimed that the "European Union was really formed so they could treat us badly." And Pompeo used his Munich speech to preach the virtues of sovereignty, using the term no less than 17 times in a 15-minute speech.

Europeans no longer shake their heads when hearing such talk.

They're convinced Washington is out to try to break up the union. The administration's open support for Brexit is seen as but the first step. One top German official told me that Washington's support of the "Three Seas Initiative," which seeks to counter Russia by improving infrastructure linking the Baltic, Black and Adriatic seas, was really designed to split eastern European EU members from their western counterparts in an effort to destroy the union.