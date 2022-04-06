James Boulter: The choices we make:

As a tragic, unjust war rages against the people of Ukraine, the West is confronted with weighty choices:

Do we blockade all Russian fossil fuels to limit Putin’s westward encroachment? We understand this will increase prices of gas and oil across the global energy market. Do we mitigate these cost surges by compromising on negotiating terms and begging other oil-rich countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Venezuela to increase production? We would need to turn a blind eye to their own well-documented human rights abuses. Do we relax the regulations on domestic oil and gas production in a rush to meet global and domestic needs? We know this will damage valuable ecosystems and lead to the irreversible loss of beloved landscapes. Do we accelerate the extraction of our own diminishing oil and gas reserves through expanded fracking? This will be felt disproportionately by vulnerable communities whose children pay the price with poor health outcomes.

American society’s relationship to oil is often described as a kind of addiction. There once was a time when we were blissfully naive of its dangers – as with many powerful drugs. Then, its potency propelled us to dizzying new heights of economic and geopolitical power. But even as we begin to comprehend the moral dangers, human costs, and ecological damage incurred by its widespread use, we seem unable to break free from its hold.

As we turn away from one disreputable dealer (Putin) who tortures and kills our loved ones (Ukraine) we find ourselves dependent on other corrupt dealers (corrupt governments and the “oil majors” like Exxon, BP, and Shell) to fill our insatiable appetite.

All the while, oil ravages our nation just as drugs ravage the health of addicts: its spills ruin our coastlines and fisheries, its wells and mines disfigure our landscapes, and its emissions pollute our air and sicken our population.

During my lifetime, we’ve moved on from the easily accessible “gusher” oil wells of the last century to the fossil fuel equivalents of crack and meth: mountain-top removal coal mines, fracked gas, deepwater drilling and tar sands oil. And we know that climate change driven by burning fossil fuels will eventually be the death of us.

Once, it was argued that the economic benefits and low price of carbon-based energy justified its use, but with wind and solar alternatives cheaper than coal and now even gas-powered electricity, that’s not true anymore. When the environmental and health costs of these dirty power plants are factored in, their total cost of energy is significantly higher.

Once, battery-electric vehicles were considered a luxury item, but now they are approaching price parity – it’s estimated that total cost of ownership is already less than for newly built internal combustion cars. (And that was before the price of gasoline skyrocketed!)

We know it’s time to part ways with the autocratic peddlers of the world’s oil, get clean, and move to clean energy. Wisconsinites support these actions across the political spectrum: more than three quarters agree with tax rebates for EVs and solar energy in recent polling by the Yale Center for Climate Change Communication.

While these renewable energy and green technologies provide long-term cost savings, the initial investments can be significant barriers to adoption. So how can we make this transition accessible to all? One approach is to distribute a carbon dividend – much like the stimulus checks during COVID – to all US households. But unlike the stimulus plan, this permanent monthly check would be fully paid for by a carbon fee charged to companies who import or extract fossil fuels. Economists will tell you that if you want someone to use less of something, simply charge more for it. Wisconsinites support this idea too: in the same poll, two thirds favor a carbon tax applied to fossil fuel companies. A “carbon fee and dividend” policy protects those with the least economic means to bear the resulting price increases, while simultaneously providing the incentive of increased energy costs to transition away from fossil fuels. It would enable many to better insulate their house, consider investing in a more efficient or even an electric vehicle, and transition to electrical appliances instead of gas, avoiding future expenses. But for this to happen, we need comprehensive energy and climate legislation, including a carbon fee and dividend, to pass the US Congress now.

The agony that Putin and his oligarchs are inflicting on Ukraine is quickly starting to spread as economic pain to people around the world and right here at home. Our response cannot be business-as-usual: we need to learn from our mistakes and turn to a brighter, cleaner future in which US policy isn’t dictated by corrupt oil tycoons and distorted by our fear of oil price swings. Now we have an alternative to big oil’s cycle of addiction and violence: energy produced locally that is clean, renewable, and protects the climate. It will create jobs, provide cost certainty and result in long-term widespread economic benefits. This time let’s make a better choice: just say “no” to oil!

James Boulter is a professor of chemistry in the Public Health and Environmental Studies program at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. He has taught and published research on a range of topics related to climate change over the past two decades since his doctoral studies at the University of Colorado Boulder.

