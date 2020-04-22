Jay Ambrose: Health agency should stick to health

Go ahead with trade and travel to and from China, WHO said, and so there was trade and travel to be followed by infection and death all over the world. People noticed as much, and China finally conceded what was really happening. WHO said oh, OK, science has unwrapped new information that we will share for the sake of humanity, a rediscovery of purpose.

For China, more impact on the United Nations mattered enough for it to work like the dickens to get Margaret Chan, a national, elected director general of WHO, and then, when her time was up, backed Tedros, an Ethiopian microbiologist, as a replacement equally dedicated to their causes.

Like Chan, who cozied up to totalitarian chaps, he did, too. The Washington Examiner points out that his hand-picked goodwill ambassador, Robert Mugabe, was better known for his ill-will when he fled a coup that ejected him as Zimbabwe’s dictator.

Trump had wanted to call COVID-19 the China Virus, but he was therefore called a racist even as the tolerant Chinese said the American military plotted the whole thing. Here’s a country that steals our intellectual property, cheats on trade and has missed few opportunities as the bad guy wanting supreme world power.

We need to stay wary and get WHO on the path to putting world health over Chinese allegiance.

Jay Ambrose is an op-ed columnist for Tribune News Service. Readers may email him at speaktojay@aol.com.

