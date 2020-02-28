Jay Ambrose: Here's the future Bernie Sanders wants

There are certainly issues out there, such as what can and should or should not be done about the power of tech giants, and Trump has major faults, such as the steel tariffs on allies, which have proven disastrous for us, and a debt that could be catastrophic. But the Democrats are no better on trade than he is. Their tax plans to soak the rich will be inefficient, to say the least, and not even pay for all their new spending ambitions actually increasing the debt trillions more than Trump. Sanders wants us to be more like Denmark, apparently not knowing that Denmark has an economy as free or freer than we do and a sane corporate tax practically the same as Trump kindly arranged.