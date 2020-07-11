Jay Ambrose: Seattle experiment shows cops are needed

Cops were pretty well stymied in trying to intervene and rescue vehicles stayed safely away. During the mayhem, the mayor said, the time has come for protestors to leave. They didn’t, and so the mayor signed an order telling police to evict them and recover the police headquarters.

The protesters did not nod their heads, pack their bags and politely exit their adventure, but yelled and shoved and waved signs even though, this time, the police shoved back, resuming a duty that saves lives.

It has been my hope that the Durkan experiment would help wake people up as so many other communities around the country have in effect put handcuffs on police while protesters have done enormous damage and crime in some cities has risen dramatically as police disparagement leaves police less proactive.

Defund the police? Some cities are still considering budget reductions as you wonder about emotions of the moment intervening with rationality and cannot help noticing the leftist overreach of Mayor Bill De Blasio of New York.

He is planning to reduce the budget of what likely is the country’s best big-city police force by $1 billion as he takes 600 plainclothes cops off the streets. Spending helped make the police force what it is, but first and foremost, New York police have used computer data to send police where the crime is.