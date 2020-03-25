Jay Ambrose: The world turned upside down

Some have paid little attention to all of this, especially young people liking to party and knowing they are largely safe except that they can become infected and kill the innocent with a sneeze. But wait a minute. Recent info says the younger crowd can be in danger, too.

The partying is one element of discord and another is President Donald Trump. He pretty much said pshaw about the whole thing at first, and people said, oh, no, he can’t be our leader at a time like this. He also made an unbelievable error in a televised speech he gave, saying he would stop trade with Europe.

Nope, he was just going to stop travel from Europe. The supposedly intellectual New Yorker magazine, saying the speech was ignorant, inadequate, nationalistic and militaristic, responded that the travel ban would do nothing to affect a disease already here, which is akin to saying that threats coming your way will not hurt you if you are already surrounded by threats.

The European nations themselves have now established travel bans, and Trump has an excellent anti-virus team, one hero of which is Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a past adviser to six other presidents. He has said the ban was a solid move and right now European countries are establishing their own travel bans.