Jay Ambrose: Unequal analyses of inequality

One of the constant progressive falsehoods has to do with how wide the income gap has become between the poor and the rich. They would have you know that the top 20% in average household income make close to 60 times as much as the average in the bottom 20%, something like $295,904 to $4,908.

Phil Gramm, a former senator, and John F. Early, a former official at the Bureau of Labor Statistics, set the record straight in the Wall Street Journal.

They note that the average low-income household receives benefits worth $45,389 from state and federal transfer programs along with help coming from other sources, and that those in the top 20% pay average taxes of $109,125.

Put it all together and you have $50,901 in income for the not-so poor and $194,906 for the less rich, an actual gap of 3.8 times more. The bad side is that people are incentivized to drop out of the workforce, weakening the economy for all.

All of this and more is important to know right now because progressives see the coronavirus pandemic and the American shutdown as events that will open doors to their income equality ambitions, as in rebuilding a free market into one that regulates businesses to the extent of new minimum wages likely to cost more than a million people their jobs.