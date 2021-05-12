Jerome Christenson: Say their names

We all heard it from Mom, “Stay out of trouble … don’t go looking for it … walk the other way!” Most of us listened to Mom. Folks who go into law enforcement, clearly, not so much. Looking for trouble – that quite literally is their job – and when they find it, to try to put a stop to it.

There’s no way around it, a lot of the folks police deal with in the course of a shift aren’t real happy to see them; and it’s equally true that a lot of these folks aren’t exactly the cream of the crop when it comes to the local citizenry. When the day’s work involves being called out to deal with somebody annoying somebody, threatening somebody, stealing something or doing any of the other things we’ve agreed upon as a matter of law that folks living among us ought not be doing – doing that day’s work is an experience profoundly different from selling insurance or doing a manicure.