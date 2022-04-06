Jim Schmidt: Celebrating student athletes at UW-Eau Claire

On March 19 I was thrilled to welcome home our triumphant men’s indoor track and field team, who captured the NCAA Division III national title! It was a proud moment to celebrate our Blugold student athletes and a great reminder that their prowess in their sport also reflects the academic and social excellence that our teams embody.

Here at UW-Eau Claire, we have 800+ student-athletes on campus who compete in 25 different sports, from football and volleyball to hockey and swimming, not to mention our most recent additions: baseball, men’s soccer, and women’s lacrosse. Our Blugolds learn valuable lessons in teamwork, discipline, perseverance, and leadership through participation in sports, which in turn make student-athletes better scholars and more responsible citizens. We all benefit from their amazing opportunities.

So, this week we are celebrating NCAA Division III Week. As vice chair of the NCAA Division III President’s Council member of the Board of Governors for NCAA as a whole, I’ve seen firsthand how the student-athletes on our campus, and across the nation, not only compete on the court, in the field and on the track, but how their participation in collegiate sports builds well-rounded college graduates highly sought by employers throughout the country.

Our athletes put their heart into each and every competition. Not only are Blugolds consistently named among the best conference scholar-athletes, but they are also nationally recognized for their participation in community service and locally known for bringing their best to every game, match, meet and round.

However, something you might not know about our Division III student athletes: they play for the love of the game without athletic scholarships. That’s right: Division III students do NOT have athletics scholarship money. But this doesn’t stop their passion and desire to work hard, compete and succeed at every level. In fact, our scholar-athletes are retained and graduated at a higher rate than the general student population. I am continually blown away by our spectacular student-athletes and the incredible coaches who support them, and I encourage you to join me in celebrating this special week.

Our athletics department is embarking on its inaugural “Athletics Giving Week” during NCAA Division III Week, and our foundation will be reaching out to UW-Eau Claire alumni to encourage financial support for our Division III student-athletes. You can learn more about “Athletics Giving Week” or add your support for our scholar-athletes at impact.uwec.edu/g/athletics.

Last—but not least—thank you. Thank you, Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Altoona, and the entire Chippewa Valley region, for continuing to be the supportive fan base our Blugolds need. You are in the stands cheering on our student-athletes all year-round, non-stop, and for that we are so grateful.

We won’t stop bringing home those big trophies, and we won’t stop producing successful, bright, and driven graduates. See you in the stands!

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0