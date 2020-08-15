Joanne Berger-Sweeney: Reopening colleges and universities is the best way to deliver on our mission equitably

Ultimately, we must balance our needs as an institution with our important role as an economic engine in the city of Hartford and the state of Connecticut that brings jobs and financial resources that allow others in our community to work and thrive.

We take these complex roles very seriously, which leads us to respond.

In order to make our community as safe as possible as we return to Trinity’s campus, we will provide public health education to our campus community.

We will require pre-arrival COVID-19 testing and quarantine and promote shared responsibility and safe practices of wearing masks, physical distancing and hand washing to demonstrate our care for each other and for the broader community.

We will rigorously engage in testing to ensure that we do not spread COVID-19 and educate ourselves about the essential role that vaccines play in disease control. We will reduce density on our campus and allow those who are able to work from home to do so.

And we will be flexible and adapt to changing conditions based on scientific facts and best practices shared by our state and other public health agencies.

We do reserve the right to change course as this fast-moving environment evolves, but we remain optimistic.

I continue to promote reopening Trinity College. We have much to contribute to our communities — our educational and financial resources, volunteerism and neighborhood support, and contributions to knowledge in a knowledge-based economy.

Joanne Berger-Sweeney is president of Trinity College in Hartford and a professor of neuroscience.

