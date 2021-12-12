John Andersen: 2 bittersweet memories that will last

Two recent events in the Chippewa Valley both are bittersweet but will live long in my memory and throughout Chippewa County.

The first was the announcement that city of Chippewa Falls Fire Engine No. 2 has been restored. The engine was placed into service in 1954 and remained in the department until 1987. It is a 1954 FWD with a Darley pump.

The truck was made in Clintonville, Wis., with a Waukesha gasoline engine. The engine was as big as a Volkswagen Beetle. I know for a fact that Marshfield, Wausau, Wisconsin Rapids, Stevens Point and even Chicago all had the same model truck at one time.

City Engine 2 had no roof on it. The theory being that in town you could look up into the air to see how big the fire was. If a fire was that big you would know it before you left the station or when you came around the corner. The roof would have come in handy.

FWD was a pain in the buttocks to drive. They were square toothed, double clutching if you missed a gear type of truck you stopped and started all over again. For you younger folks that means there was no automatic transmission or no manual synchromesh transmissions. It was also a muscle builder for it had no power steering. If you could drive a FWD you could drive anything.

Old City Engine 2 is much smaller than modern day engines yet its simplicity is part of its charm. Aside from the driving of it when the engine was pumping at a fire scene there was a power and grace about it. Ladders were easy to reach and so was the hose bed. Unlike todays fire apparatus there were no electronics or computers to “help” run things.

The picture in a local paper of the restored truck showed retired Eau Claire Deputy Chief Rick Merryfield, Township Fire Department Chief Jack Running, Retired Chippewa Falls, noted area fire historian Tom Larson and the late Chippewa Fire District Chief John Neihart. Though John Neihart is gone I am sure he would be proud of how the engine was restored.

They found the truck in a field outside Durand and restored it. All of those people are friends of mine. When the article mentioned City Engine 2 being an antique I had to smile for all the people in the picture and myself are antiques. If you would like to see it beginning in late spring or early summer it will be displayed at the new Chippewa Area History Center next to Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls.

Also bittersweet is the passing of Town of Hallie Police Officer, Stanley Police Chief, Stanly Boyd School Board member, retired Chippewa County Sheriff’s Deputy and current Chippewa County Board member Tom Thornton.

I can’t count the hours that I spent with Tom. He was on Chippewa Area Ambulance with me. I knew him from the Town of Hallie Police Department. We spent hours standing at traffic accidents or we would talk after LEPC (Local Emergency Planning Committee) Meetings.

Politically we were different but we accepted each other’s differences. Tom ran for Chippewa County Sheriff in 1986 and lost. Yet every Sheriff’s election after that I told him I had his signs ready to put up and where would he like them? He always looked at me sideways until he realized I was pulling his leg. Tom was that kind of a guy.

I had not seen Tom in a bit but he lived in Stanley and I live in Lake Hallie so our paths did not cross often. The last time I saw him he was out riding his motorcycle and had a big smile on his face. Tom had an opinion on everything but his nature would not allow him to become disagreeable. He had a zest for life and is gone too soon at 67.

We are given many gifts in this life. The people we know, the places we see, the joys of work and day-to-day living. This is the time of year when people and places return; even if they have left us or are far away. Memory of them, though understated, is that joy and a blessing.

