John Andersen: 50 years between hospital visits, some things never change

So how is it going?
Two weeks ago I took time out of my busy schedule to check into a local 5 star hotel for about five days. The occasion was the departure of a close personal friend, my gallbladder. We had been together for a long time but I did not suffer any regret over its departure. By now you realize that my 5 star hotel was a local major medical health care system hospital.
I had avoided the hospital for over 50 years. That suited me just fine. While I will not go into the gory details of my gallbladder’s departure, I do have several comments on the experience, sort of a then verses now reflection. Some things never change, some things do.
The hospital gowns continue to be ridiculous. Invented during the Crimean War, not much has changed. You would think that someone could come up with a better design. They twist and turn with every movement and you end up with the thing around your neck. Just give me some pajama bottoms and I will be fine.
Hospital beds remain the same. They are not comfortable and you slide to the bottom. The pillows are bad and not particularly comfortable. The call button has morphed into a multi-functional hand held device about the size of a forearm and weighing 5 pounds. Mine was found either on the foot of the bed or on the floor. They finally tied the cord around the bed.
Entertainment. 50 years ago there was no TV in any hospital room. You lay there staring at the wall or at a picture. I still remember the picture at the foot of the bed 50 years ago. A smiling herd of cows with a bright shinny sun coming up over the valley. There were 18 cows in the picture. All the cows did not realize that they would end up burgers on someone’s dinner table. TV when you are not feeling well, especially when your digestive track is involved, can be nauseating. But it beat the cows all to heck.
Surgery and pain control. A vast improvement. I still remember being put under with ether. A literal buzz. The spinning sensation and blackness. Now with modern a anesthesia gases and IV sedation you are here one minute and gone the next. You wake up and don’t lose your lunch. Also they offer a wide variety of pain meds — some really good, others not so much. Years ago you did not get much in pain meds. They did not want to turn you into an addict or a dope fiend. My first hospital’s closing prayer for the evening proclaimed that your suffering was for the Glory of God, Ahhh no thanks.
Years ago you had your own Doc. Mine was Doc Vedder, some of you may have or remember Doc Rahn. They did rounds at 6:30 or 7 in the morning and once more at night 8 or so. Now there are Hospitalists, Physician Assistants, Nursing Practitioners and the like. You had better like people because you are going to meet a lot of folks. Also forget modesty.
The lab techs were quite nice. They did their jobs pretty well. But when you try and get some sleep, forget it. Labs, vital signs, IV bag changes, pumps alarming and the like you are not going to rest. Indeed my chief complaint with my 5 star hotel was that it was impossible to get any sleep period.
It appears that I am the last bridge between not getting a small pox vaccine because of a reaction and those folks who think their immune system or a supreme being will help them ward it off. If our immune system was perfect I would not have bid adieu to my gallbladder. The immune system would have saved the day. Perhaps the Supreme being took a day off in my case. Sometimes you need a good surgeon rather than prayer warriors.
To the staff of my 5 star hotel, thank you. You are kind and dedicated. I enjoyed the stories we told each other. I have great faith in the upcoming generation of medical providers. Thanks for the memories. Please don’t be offended if I don’t see you soon.