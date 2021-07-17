John Andersen: 50 years between hospital visits, some things never change

So how is it going?

Two weeks ago I took time out of my busy schedule to check into a local 5 star hotel for about five days. The occasion was the departure of a close personal friend, my gallbladder. We had been together for a long time but I did not suffer any regret over its departure. By now you realize that my 5 star hotel was a local major medical health care system hospital.

I had avoided the hospital for over 50 years. That suited me just fine. While I will not go into the gory details of my gallbladder’s departure, I do have several comments on the experience, sort of a then verses now reflection. Some things never change, some things do.

The hospital gowns continue to be ridiculous. Invented during the Crimean War, not much has changed. You would think that someone could come up with a better design. They twist and turn with every movement and you end up with the thing around your neck. Just give me some pajama bottoms and I will be fine.

Hospital beds remain the same. They are not comfortable and you slide to the bottom. The pillows are bad and not particularly comfortable. The call button has morphed into a multi-functional hand held device about the size of a forearm and weighing 5 pounds. Mine was found either on the foot of the bed or on the floor. They finally tied the cord around the bed.