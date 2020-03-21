John Andersen: A boomer tries to keep it real

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Treu’s actions have had an impact on everyone who responded to the call for help that day. My one true wish is that the body cam footage of the Lake Hallie police who responded will never see the light of day. Those of us who were there have those images indelibly etched on our souls. By that small measure, the community is fortunate that the case never went to trial.

In November of 2018, I wrote that someday we would all get beyond OK. Thanks to the support of the community and the well wishes that came in from across the United States, the fire, law enforcement and medical personnel who were out on County Trunk P, we are now able to say we are doing better than OK, we are doing pretty well.

Our continued best wishes go to the family and friends of those who passed away and a brave young lady who is still on the road to recovery.

Changing subjects: The week of March 8 featured returning to daylight saving time, a full moon and of course the ever-popular Friday the 13th.

Once upon a time we had a black cat. That cat really loved no one except Kathy and I. That cat was feisty and precocious — a hellion at an early age. That cat took nothing from anybody. I think of it every Halloween, full moon and Friday the 13th. I don’t think it cared much about daylight saving time; it was just a change in the time it was fed.