At the appointed hour, I got up, had a light breakfast and drove from Lake Hallie to Onalaska, then to Tomah and back to Lake Hallie to do some petroleum tank inspections. The road to those places is well known to me so I guess you could say I can drive them in my sleep.
Windshield time is the curse of any inspector with a more than a half hour drive in any direction. As I drove down U.S. Hwy. 53 I noticed that little changes along the route. Spring is here and the trees are beginning to leaf out. You can tell the slight red color of maple trees and the darker hues of the oak trees.
Earlier in my career I would put the radio on and listen to local radio channels as I passed through the area. I mostly drive in silence now. There just seems to be too much noise out in the world. I know what I think about Trump, abortion, guns, voting rights and the broken systems in our country. I have also come to the realization that I am not going to change anyone’s mind. You are what you are until something smacks you in the face and forces you to change your world view.
You remember from your Sunday School days the story of Paul on the road to Damascus. Riding along minding his own business, which was to persecute Christians, Paul received a mighty blow from God and changed his view on life. Well, we don’t have that happen much anymore. So as I drove down U.S. Hwy. 53 through Beach Corners and Frenchville I turned on the radio.
I listen to National Public Radio and Wisconsin Public Radio from time to time so I switched the radio to the “classical musical” station of Wisconsin Public Radio. The reason for classical music quoting from the mission statement of Classical Music Rising two points: 1) Classical music radio provides beauty and peace and offers a refuge in a stressful and difficult age; 2) The primary benefits provided by classical music radio stations are stress relief, clarity of mind and an escape from contemporary culture.
Those two points are indeed noble but in reality only 0.03 percent of the people in the United States listen to classical music. Which means only 0.03 percent of us get to have beauty, peace, less stress and clarity of mind. That is about 11 million people.
Coming back to Lake Hallie from Tomah, I contemplated how many times I have been up and down I-90/94 to Madison and other places over the years. Like driving Hwy. 29 to and from Marshfield for over 45 years. On familiar roads you can suddenly find out that you have arrived but don’t remember most of the trip.
In all that time Wisconsin Public Radio has been my companion. Getting up at 4:30 a.m. to make an 8:30 meeting in Madison to driving home from teaching a fire code class in Ashland at 9 p.m. at night, NPR and WPR have always been there. Everyone has their own musical taste. Mine differs from 99.97 percent of the American population. Being an outlier is always fun.
Long ago I left the world of teaching music. I also left the world of performing music. I take my classical music now in small sips as something to be enjoyed. Perhaps the best analogy is sipping a fine old brandy. So my adventures with classical music, like my drinking brandy are few and far between.
Does that mean I am disappointed with music? No it does not. I spent six years learning about music, its history, its construction and its legacy. There is a stability and nobility to a civilization that produced Palestrina, Vivaldi, Handel, Bach, Mozart, Holst, Ives, Shostakovich and Copeland. I suppose the study of music could be compared to the study of medicine. If you let it, your education can interfere with the beauty and magic of life itself.
When coming back from Madison I always found the stretch of road between Tomah and Lake Hallie the worst. That is when, most often, I retreated into the world of classical music. Like a fine sip of brandy it always smoothed the way home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.