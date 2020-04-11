John Andersen: A different time, a different Easter

Tomorrow is Easter, but probably no one will be in their Easter bonnet and certainly no Easter parade.
No church services, and if you value your relatives, no family get-togethers. It will be strange, of course, but is probably for the better both spiritually and physically.
For the believers of the Easter tradition, it will be an interesting experience to get away from an organized church and ponder the essential meaning of the Easter story. I wonder how many people rely on the pageantry and sociality of the church itself rather than the meaning and beliefs of their religion. This is a time to reflect on that.
As of this writing, Pastor Rodney Howard-Browne of the Mega Church The River at Tampa Bay, Florida, has turned himself in to authorities in Hernando County, where he lives.
He was charged with unlawful assembly and violation of a public health emergency order by having held a church service of perhaps 1,000 people.
Pastor Howard-Browne needs to admit to himself that while a church is important to many lives, he himself is probably not needed to convey the message. A few weeks off should not damper people’s feeling toward the deity or himself.
The physical separation from families at Easter changes family traditions.
In my extended family, it would mean gathering with: an 87-year-old aunt, an 89-year-old uncle, a 90-year-old mother-in-law, two cousins with compromised lung and immune systems, a 69-year-old brother-in-law with compromised everything, another 60-year-old brother-in-law with intestinal issues and some young children who may not get COVID-19 but who could be carriers.
It is in everyone’s best interest to practice social distancing this year.
I will socially sit down with my wife for a redefined Easter dinner tomorrow. My daughters are safe at home in Los Angeles and in Toronto, Canada. I hope they will call during the weekend but it certainly will not be required. We have spoken quite a bit during the past few weeks.
I wish they were both here. but I do not want them on airplanes coming to Lake Hallie. I want them safe at home.
There will be other Easters and if we do things right we will all be here to enjoy them. If we do things wrong, then all bets are off. Until we can meet together as a family again I return to my Easters growing up.
My brothers and I got up around 7 a.m. to look for Easter baskets. As our church did not have Sunday School on Easter Sunday, we were allowed to graze in our Easter baskets until about 3 p.m. on Easter Sunday. We did not go to church. At 3 p.m., we dressed in our best and went to my aunt’s house for Easter dinner. Easter dinner at my aunt’s house was very formal.
My aunt and my mother learned at the hands of their mother, who was very much a Victorian Era lady.
There was no nonsense at the table from my brothers and me. My father was quick to dispense justice at any hint of insurrection. We were allowed to answer questions put to us from the elders but we knew our place.
My wife’s family was different. My father-in-law was a milk hauler and on Easter a huge Easter bunny would ride shotgun in the truck with him on the route.
Her family went to church. Then dinner was served about 1 p.m. If she was at her house the day ended at 4 p.m. because people had to get back to the farm and do the chores.
If Easter dinner was held at her paternal grandparents’ home, at 4 p.m. everyone went out to do chores and about 6:30 p.m. the entire Easter meal came out again for round 2. Then people went home.
Easter is not Christmas, of course. The holidays are on the opposite side of the religious spectrum.
This is the wrong song for the season, but this fragment may help you through this Easter: “Through the years we all will be together, If the fates allow; so have yourself a Happy little Easter now.” Best wishes and stay safe.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!