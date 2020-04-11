John Andersen: A different time, a different Easter

It is in everyone’s best interest to practice social distancing this year.

I will socially sit down with my wife for a redefined Easter dinner tomorrow. My daughters are safe at home in Los Angeles and in Toronto, Canada. I hope they will call during the weekend but it certainly will not be required. We have spoken quite a bit during the past few weeks.

I wish they were both here. but I do not want them on airplanes coming to Lake Hallie. I want them safe at home.

There will be other Easters and if we do things right we will all be here to enjoy them. If we do things wrong, then all bets are off. Until we can meet together as a family again I return to my Easters growing up.

My brothers and I got up around 7 a.m. to look for Easter baskets. As our church did not have Sunday School on Easter Sunday, we were allowed to graze in our Easter baskets until about 3 p.m. on Easter Sunday. We did not go to church. At 3 p.m., we dressed in our best and went to my aunt’s house for Easter dinner. Easter dinner at my aunt’s house was very formal.

My aunt and my mother learned at the hands of their mother, who was very much a Victorian Era lady.