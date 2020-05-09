John Andersen: A different type of Mother's Day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mother’s Day is tomorrow. This Mother’s Day has put me between a rock and a hard place in many ways.

My Mother has been gone for 27 years, so I do not have the obligation nor the joy of her celebrating the day with us.

From time to time, I forget what her voice sounded like. Though I will never forget her calling up the stairs at 7 a.m. on school days.

Her rousing start to our school days was always the same: “Rise and shine little boys.” That call went on until I left for UW-Eau Claire in the fall of 1970.

But I do not skip Mother’s Day because she is gone. My wife is at the stage where she does not want to accumulate more “things,” so my gift to her will be transitory in nature. Though I have not made up my mind, flowers comes to mind.

Our daughters have called regarding what their Mom would like for Mother’s Day. Oddly, my wife has a shot glass collection; no doubt because she married me. Our girls will come up with something that she will like. They are good at that. Better than the old man.