John Andersen: A different type of Mother's Day

Mother’s Day is tomorrow. This Mother’s Day has put me between a rock and a hard place in many ways.
My Mother has been gone for 27 years, so I do not have the obligation nor the joy of her celebrating the day with us.
From time to time, I forget what her voice sounded like. Though I will never forget her calling up the stairs at 7 a.m. on school days.
Her rousing start to our school days was always the same: “Rise and shine little boys.” That call went on until I left for UW-Eau Claire in the fall of 1970.
But I do not skip Mother’s Day because she is gone. My wife is at the stage where she does not want to accumulate more “things,” so my gift to her will be transitory in nature. Though I have not made up my mind, flowers comes to mind.
Our daughters have called regarding what their Mom would like for Mother’s Day. Oddly, my wife has a shot glass collection; no doubt because she married me. Our girls will come up with something that she will like. They are good at that. Better than the old man.
Because of travel restrictions between Canada and the United Stated and shelter-in-place in the United States, our girls will not be here for Mother’s Day. That is OK because we don’t want them to get COVID-19 and they do not want to give it to us. Social distancing is OK for now.
Normally we would go out to eat on Mother’s Day, but that is off the menu right now. I will try and support one of our local restaurants and order something to go. For you folks growing up, it is not OK to have Mom cook on her day. It is also not OK to throw a pizza in the oven and call it good. You will go to the penalty box for that.
Mother’s Day around the world is quite different from the United States. In India, they celebrate a 10-day festival each October. Hindus honor Durga, the goddess of mothers, during the 10-day festival known as Durga Puja.
In Japan, mothers are given white carnations from their children. The tradition of Mother’s Day in Japan began after World War II. The purpose of the day in Japan started out for mothers who lost sons during the war. The tradition has continued to this day. Of course, in Japan age is honored.
From the History Channel: “In England Mothering Sunday” falls on the fourth Sunday of Lent. Back in the 1700s, the day was marked by young house servants returning home to spend time with their mothers. Today, the holiday remains grounded in religion, with many churches handing out daffodils for children to give to mom. Traditionally, girls also bake a fruitcake for their mothers.”
Besides my own mother and my wife, my favorite mother is Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain. I find her remarkable. She has the poise, the intellect and the graciousness that become her position as queen.
I like her resolve. I also appreciate all that she has gone through with her children and grandchildren. She is remarkable.
I have failed to mention another type of mother. That is, of course, a mother-in-law.
A-mother-in-law can make or break a marriage. I was very fortunate that I had a good mother-in-law. She was a formidable woman. She raised five kids, worked as the bookkeeper for their milk-hauling business and had a subtle but good sense of humor. She was and is an excellent grandmother with real appreciation of the world around her.
She turned 90 in April. Unfortunately Alzheimer’s has overtaken her, but she is still a sociable woman who still has a ready smile and a good sense of humor. As she is in assisted living, there will be no Mother’s Day get together. Here’s to you, Mae. Thanks for the memories.
For those of you still searching for a Mother’s Day worthy of your mom or spouse, good luck to you. This year may be a challenge, but you will adapt and overcome. Happy Mother’s Day.
