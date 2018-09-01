We began the summer climb on Memorial Day, peaked at the 4th of July and will complete our journey on Labor Day.
In my time, almost every store closed for the holiday, flags were put up in the neighborhood and my father cooked out in celebration of a day off.
Sometimes we had a neighborhood party. But overall the thoughts of school hung over the weekend like a ghost.
On Tuesday, the kids in the Chippewa Falls area will head back to class. They will quickly overcome the summer “learning gap” or “achievement gap” and get back to learning.
From all the news reports, the Stanley-Boyd school lunch issue has been resolved. The cause as reported was a “lack of direction” and pressure from former Stanley-Boyd superintendent Jim Jones to erase the negative balances was partially to blame, the investigation found.
At the University of Wisconsin System, there seems to be ruffled feathers because UW-Eau Claire’s plans to replace Phillips Science Halls seem to have vaulted other longstanding building requests on other campuses. Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz of Oshkosh suspects a political power play.
So to close out the school news, a report in the Herald that “Overall enrollment numbers in the Chippewa Falls school district continued a downward trend this August, compared to August enrollment numbers in 2016 and 2015.” This of course is a problem because state school aid is tied to the number of enrolled students you have. Such aids are calculated by Oct. 15.
The talk of schools returns me to Sept. 3, 1968. I and 263 of my classmates walked into a new high school. The citizens of the Marshfield School District installed the Class of 1969 into a world we never knew existed.
The summer of 1968 had been horrible. We left school in May with the killings of Martin Luther King and Bobby Kennedy and we were re-entering school just after the police riot at the Democratic Convention in Chicago. America and its kids had gone to war with each other.
The MHS Class of 1969 stepped into a world of spacious classrooms, a commons area, a swimming pool, a field house and an air-conditioned building. We had a new auditorium, a new stage, new music rooms and a complete industrial arts wing.
The library was set in the middle of the building and had all the “new” audio visual aids and stacks of books. We would spend but one year in the building and we were free.
Yet we are never free of the requirements of education. Our world changes much too rapidly for that.
Those of us who left high school barely being able to type now find ourselves using keyboards and other electronics to conduct our daily lives. Credit cards have replaced money and our cars have more electronics in them than the first lunar spacecraft.
Of all the skills I learned in school, the three that I still use every day are: reading, writing and spelling. I use arithmetic and geometry from time to time and, because of my job, chemistry and physics. Yet the ability to communicate and comprehend the written word stand out against all other things that my education gave me.
School is the crossroads of life. At that crossroads we will come across all the types of people that we will ever meet.
How we interact with them helps us define who we are and who we were. Our educations are lifelong. On the approach of my 50th class reunion, the one thing I can say about the Class of 1969 is that we survived and so will the Class of 2019.
We enter a new season now. Lake Hallie Food Fest will be held at Peace Memorial Park in Lake Hallie Sept 8-9. In Chippewa Falls, Oktoberfest will run September 16-18 .
Get out and have some fun. School is in session; but there is time to be free.
