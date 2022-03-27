John Andersen: A happy spring to all

Spring. I have not felt like writing about it until now. The winter was too complex and to be honest at times too depressing. I came across these lines from “Spoon River Anthology” by Edgar Lee Masters, “In the last spring I ever knew, In those last days, I sat in the forsaken orchard. Where beyond fields of greenery shimmered the hills at Miller’s Ford; Just to muse on the apple tree. … Yet thinking of youth and the earth in youth,— With dreams of spring.” Who cannot resist those lines.

For me spring arrives between State Highway 24 and 130th Street in Lake Hallie. On the north side of 40th Avenue between those two streets sits Prairie View Cemetery. Spring develops slowly but I first notice it there. As the weather warms the grass becomes visible as it spreads out from under the trees towards 40th Ave. The other day great pools of water were found throughout the cemetery and overnight they disappeared. The frost appears to have gone out in some areas of the cemetery but not others.

Another harbinger of spring is local fire departments getting their brush trucks ready for grass fires. The pumps on the brush trucks are checked and maintenance is done on them. The heavy aluminum back cans also called Indian pack cans are filled with water. No, there is no raciest intent for the Indian Pack Cans.

Once upon a time the Indian Pack Can Company did exist and the aluminum cans were fashioned after soft hide water bags carried by Native Americans. The water pack cans weight about 50 pounds and firefighters hate them.

Spring also arrives when the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources offers classes for new firefighters in wildland and forest firefighting. The Smokey the Bear signs you see in Lafayette and Lake Hallie will now be changed daily from “low” which they were all winter to whatever a spring or summer day brings in the way of fire danger.

We have tulips in our yard and some daffodil bulbs that herald the return of spring. Unfortunately, here on 40th Ave, the contest between the flowers, deer and rabbits is intense. It seems no matter what you use as rabbit or deer repellant the flowers always lose.

Yet when deer walk through your yard in broad daylight what can you expect. Maybe I can rent a pack of wolves to stake out the neighborhood and thin out the excess population of deer.

Of course we cannot have spring unless we have a debate on Daylight Savings Time. In a quick move the United States Senate snuck through a bill that would keep Daylight Savings Time year round. The bill was passed on a slick legislative procedure without any debate nor objection. Of course no one realized what happened until after the vote.

If you live in Florida or Arizona the bill does not affect you much but in Wisconsin I taught kids during the two years the clocks stayed ahead on Daylight Savings Time. Teaching kids when the sun does not rise until 8:50 am is pure hell.

Rick Sommerfeld, the Cadott Fire Chief, told me about the winter of 1973-74. ”We lived in the country on Lake Wissota and would walk 1/2 mile to the bus stop with flashlights hoping to not get hit by a car.” If the bill passes the Congress and is signed by President Biden, I bet in two years it will be revoked just as it was the last time.

To begin this column I quoted Edgar Lee Masters. If you have never read “Spoon River Anthology,” it is a collection of folks who have passed on reflecting on their lives. The apple orchard appeals to me because if you have even one apple tree to watch it grow and change through the seasons is a wonderous thing.

Apple trees give perspective to the year. Blooming in the spring; the appearance of the apples in mid-summer. As the days shorten the apples mature. If the apples are not picked and fall from the tree in late fall deer, bear and other wildlife will visit to eat them. The apple trees serve as silent sentries during the winter. A happy spring to you all.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0