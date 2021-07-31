John Andersen: A look around on Lammas Day Eve

Lammas Day is tomorrow. For those of you who have forgotten, Lammas Day marks the beginning of the harvest, and especially celebrating the first wheat or corn crop.
Years ago on Lammas Day, loaves of bread were baked from the first-ripened grain and brought to the church to be blessed. In Scotland, the Lammastide fairs were famous for trial marriages that could be ended without question after a year.
Lammas Day is also known as the half way point between the start of summer and the start of autumn, or a cross quarter day. The cross-quarter days were greatly celebrated by pagan religions and the very early Christian church. Other cross quarter days are Groundhog Day, May Day, and Halloween.
So let’s look around the greater Hallie Area on this Lammas Day Eve. Many folk tales are associated with Lammas Day such as corn ripens as much by night as by day after August 1. Well driving around in Lake Hallie and the Town of Hallie, if things continue on it appears then we could have a spectacular corn harvest. Most of the corn is taller than I am and looks great. I almost hate to say it because we are a ways out from any harvest activity. Hopefully the farmers will have a great crop this year.
Hallie Youth Days are today and tomorrow. Tonight (July 31) there will be fireworks and a lot of good food. Hallie Station 1 of the Fire District will provide fire standby for the event, We would like to see you there. The kids have a great time, and the money raised helps the Boys and Girls Ball Associations.
Unfortunately Lake Hallie has begun its annual weed and algae infestation. The Lake Hallie Association, along with the Hallie Park and Recreation Department, does harvest the weeds but because Lake Hallie is spring fed the algae blooms are problematic. Fishing is still good, though the heat has driven many fish to the bottom.
Changes also are coming to the Village of Lake Hallie in other ways.. At the corner of County Highway P and 40th Avenue, a new subdivision is going in. The subdivision will house about 60 homes. That corner is part of the old Marquardt Farm which was part of the Town of Hallie for years.
Also along 116th Street between the Union Pacific railroad tracks and Lake Hallie, condominiums will be built. For you longtime Hallie residents, that is the location of the old gas plant. Hopefully the impact on Lake Hallie will be taken into consideration and water quality issues will be addressed. Residential development is good but more commercial development would be better. Say like a restaurant that serves an adult beverage with a meal would be nice.
Along 40th Avenue where we live we have observed a change in the deer population. We have more deer out here than rabbits. It was rare to see deer during the day time but for some reason deer have been walking through our yard while we are on the back deck during broad daylight. Keeping flowers and some shrubs has been hard as the deer eat everything. We will probably stock up on Cayenne pepper for next year.
As many of you read the old Northwoods Motel in Lake Hallie has become The Hub homeless services. It is a transitional community that was started in 2019 by Beck Piper. The design of facility are like mini homes that give residents privacy and a sense of community. This is a service that has a strong need in the greater Chippewa Valley. Hopefully it will be a success.
Lately haze in the sky has produced some blood red sunsets and diminished sunlight in the early afternoons. The haze comes from the wildland fires in Canada, Oregon and California, just another example of why we in the Chippewa Valley are connected to the world around us.
Lammas Day is an ancient day that reflects a time in the middle ages long gone by. It is part of the rolling church year that we don’t truly celebrate anymore. But Lammas Day serves as a reminder of the passing of the seasons that gives us a reference point for our busy lives. As scholars say tempus fugit.