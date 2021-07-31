John Andersen: A look around on Lammas Day Eve

Unfortunately Lake Hallie has begun its annual weed and algae infestation. The Lake Hallie Association, along with the Hallie Park and Recreation Department, does harvest the weeds but because Lake Hallie is spring fed the algae blooms are problematic. Fishing is still good, though the heat has driven many fish to the bottom.

Changes also are coming to the Village of Lake Hallie in other ways.. At the corner of County Highway P and 40th Avenue, a new subdivision is going in. The subdivision will house about 60 homes. That corner is part of the old Marquardt Farm which was part of the Town of Hallie for years.

Also along 116th Street between the Union Pacific railroad tracks and Lake Hallie, condominiums will be built. For you longtime Hallie residents, that is the location of the old gas plant. Hopefully the impact on Lake Hallie will be taken into consideration and water quality issues will be addressed. Residential development is good but more commercial development would be better. Say like a restaurant that serves an adult beverage with a meal would be nice.