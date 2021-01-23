John Andersen: A mild reply to two recent columns

I like to think that people in the Chippewa Valley go about their lives showing the Better Angels of our nature. We can all agree or disagree on a variety of issues without resorting to unacceptable behaviors. In the Chippewa Valley we by and large live and let live. Yes there are still Trump and Biden signs or flags about but we don’t think much of it.

I am on social media. I take the good with the bad. I have a wide group of people on social media as friends. Some are very, very conservative some a very, very liberal. It always helps to think back on how they became friends. I have a common connection with the people I have on social media and I refuse to break that common thread over nonsense.

We are not as brave as we believe and we are not as certain of our beliefs as we act. There is an old song from a 1907 Broadway Musical. The refrain of the song is “ There’s no place like home but I couldn’t come home in the dark” I think we are all like that in some way. Yet I digress.

In the Chippewa Herald on Wednesday, January 13 there appeared two columns one by Derrek Van Orden, a recent Republican Candidate for Congress, and John B Wells a retired Navy Commander and former executive member of his local Republican Committee. I do not know either of these men personally yet I have no reason to doubt their sincerity.