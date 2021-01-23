John Andersen: A mild reply to two recent columns

I like to think that people in the Chippewa Valley go about their lives showing the Better Angels of our nature. We can all agree or disagree on a variety of issues without resorting to unacceptable behaviors. In the Chippewa Valley we by and large live and let live. Yes there are still Trump and Biden signs or flags about but we don’t think much of it.
I am on social media. I take the good with the bad. I have a wide group of people on social media as friends. Some are very, very conservative some a very, very liberal. It always helps to think back on how they became friends. I have a common connection with the people I have on social media and I refuse to break that common thread over nonsense.
We are not as brave as we believe and we are not as certain of our beliefs as we act. There is an old song from a 1907 Broadway Musical. The refrain of the song is “ There’s no place like home but I couldn’t come home in the dark” I think we are all like that in some way. Yet I digress.
In the Chippewa Herald on Wednesday, January 13 there appeared two columns one by Derrek Van Orden, a recent Republican Candidate for Congress, and John B Wells a retired Navy Commander and former executive member of his local Republican Committee. I do not know either of these men personally yet I have no reason to doubt their sincerity.
Both explain that they wish the hate to stop, the divisive language be reduced and the general tone of our civic discourse be improved. Both wish for peace to be restored. Both condemn any violence and both wish to place the blame on both sides. BLM or “Antifa” riots are just as bad as the mob that stormed the capitol. They both bring up the election and their concerns about the process This is where they both lose me.
I know the Chippewa County Clerk Jaclyn Sadler and her staff, Lisa Merrell, Amanda Richardson and all the other Chippewa County municipal clerks. We as county and municipal clerks have what is known as a ministerial duty. A ministerial duty is basically “what the law commands”. We are not free to play fast and loose with the rules. The rules are set by the Legislature.
If Van Orden and Wells believe the election was rigged I do not want opinion, I want fact. I do not have the technical skills to rig an election and neither do the clerks I know. The 2020 Presidential Election was conducted in the middle of pandemic that is still out there killing people every day. People were given the ability to vote in a variety of ways that kept them as safe as possible.
In case both gentlemen have forgotten we will have another election on February 16 under the same conditions. As a gentle reminder the 2020 Presidential Election was examined like a fish before it is thrown in the pan. There was no fraud.
Perhaps those of us who reflect a more liberal view of world affairs and government have not been clear enough. So to simplify: voter suppression must stop. The ballot box should be equally accessible to all. Standing in line likes cows waiting to be milked is no longer acceptable.
Gerrymandering election districts has to stop. The Wisconsin 7th and 3rd Congressional District are prime examples of such a practice. If the votes in Dane and Milwaukee counties need to be scrutinized that goes for St Croix and Marathon counties. Each and every vote should be the one that could determine the outcome of an election. Votes should not be wasted.
Finally it is time to accept that the election of 2020 is over and President Trump lost. To heal we must put away the guns, Confederate flags and address the problem of white supremacy in the United States; the Civil War has been over for 155 years.
President Teddy Roosevelt said “Patriotism means to stand by the country. It does not mean to stand by the president.” Until we learn that, we will not begin to heal.