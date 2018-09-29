The Wisconsin Legislature, in an official but not a reader-friendly way, designated Highway 53 from La Crosse to Superior the “Peace Memorial Highway” in 1989.
The Legislature, as is its wont, also told the Department of Transportation to create signs and other markers to inform people that they were driving on a highway that was to “commemorate the contributions and devotion of the citizens of this state to international peace and greater understanding among nations.”
In my opinion, war memorials are easier to create than peace memorials, as has been the case in Lake Hallie.
I stopped at the newly renovated Peace Memorial Highway Park in the village of Lake Hallie on Sept. 11, 2018.
The Peace Memorial Park is located on the corner of old Highway 53 and 27th Avenue in the Village of Lake Hallie. Standing to the north of the flag poles is a wooded area dedicated to the people who lost their lives in World War I. That area replaces stately elms that were planted along old Highway 53 which ran from Eau Claire to Chippewa Falls — now County Hwy OO.
The 1989 legislation was known as Act 343.
In 1989, the number 343 meant nothing.
Now that number is a reminder to everyone in the fire service and the general public of the loss of 343 firefighters from the New York Fire Department when the Twin Towers collapsed. That number is both a call to remember and a rededication of commitment to the nation’s fire service. We continue where they cannot.
Hallie Peace Park has been completely redone. The area has a new and a concise presence.
There is a kiosk that recognizes past sponsors and those who have donated time and money to the park. The 21 flags in the shape of a W remain.
The park received new lighting and of course the star in the middle remains.
There has been one addition — a bronze set of boots with an M-16 rifle and a helmet on top. I do not care for that addition because it reminds me of the war we continue to struggle with, Vietnam.
I prefer the wooded area to the north.
The area has trees and some picnic tables. You can stand in the middle of that area and hear the birds and see squirrels running about. It stands apart from the intersection of old 53 and 27th Avenue and gives me a sense of calm and allows me to stand apart from my day.
While sitting at the picnic tables, your mind is allowed to wander from the racket of a commercial intersection.
On Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, I let myself think of those firefighters in New York who responded to the Twin Towers.
Very few thought it would be their last call.
To me, Peace Memorial Park in Lake Hallie symbolizes a small town in Canada; Gander, Newfoundland.
On Sept. 11, 2001 that community of 13,000 took in 7,000 people from more than 100 countries because air traffic in the United States was grounded after the terrorist attack.
On those planes were mothers, fathers, daughters, sons, grandmothers. The Newfoundlanders cared and housed for those folks until the United States reopened its airspace and the 38 planes left their very small airport.
Reading in local papers we seem to be on a tear when it comes to building monuments to our soldiers. One in the area will cost about $2 million.
I have nothing against monuments, but perhaps it is time that money goes to the people who need it. The term “Thank You for your service” is kind but perhaps “I will donate $50 to a recognized veterans service organization” would be better.
Hallie Peace Park exists to promote the cause of international peace and understanding. Perhaps we will let it work. Peace is harder to keep than war.
